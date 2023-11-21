America's Economic Framework Fails to Counter China's Influence in Indo-Pacific

America’s new economic framework was intended to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region. But Southeast Asia should note that an increasingly inward-looking Washington is no longer a champion of free trade, says S Rajaratnam School of International Studies’ Kevin Chen. Leaders from countries in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) pose for a photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, Nov 16, 2023.

REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small, but America’s inability to see through the trade deal aimed at countering China’s economic influence is a strategic failure. Hopes of an agreement were dashed last week at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, even before former US president Donald Trump threatened t





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China scaling back 'loud and brash' Pacific funding, say researchersSYDNEY: China's spending spree throughout the South Pacific is drying up as Beijing instead seeks to cement its footprint in a smaller number of "friendly states", Australian researchers said on Tuesday (Oct 31).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

China relations: The Indo-Pacific ‘fence’ is softening at the edgesAustralia and India recalibrate their approach to ties with Beijing. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Yellen: Indo-Pacific allies should not have to choose between US, ChinaWASHINGTON — US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday (Nov 2) sought to reassure Asian countries that the US approach to China would not lead to a 'disastrous' division of the global economy that would force them to take sides.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

China's new bonds to help economic recovery, official says, as budget deficit risesBEIJING : China's new sovereign bonds will help bolster the economic recovery, China's vice finance minister Zhu Zhongming said on Wednesday, as the government's stepped-up fiscal stimulus sharply raises its budget deficit.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

China's Premier Li to make key speech at Shanghai economic forumHONG KONG : China's Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony and make a keynote speech at the 6th China International Import Expo and Hongqiao International Economic Forum held in Shanghai on November 5, state media reported on Friday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

IMF Chief Urges China to Prioritize Consumer-Led Growth for Economic RecoveryThe head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that slowing growth and its disproportionate impact on poorer parts of the population is a concern. Speaking at the Singapore FinTech Festival, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva emphasized the need for China to prioritize consumer-led growth for a quick and sustainable economic recovery. The festival brings together global players in policy, finance, and technology to discuss financial solutions, regulatory landscapes, and technological innovations. Georgieva also highlighted the reliance of central banks on data and their responsiveness to market conditions, citing a drop in inflation from 11% to slightly over 5% in one year due to actions taken.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »