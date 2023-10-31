AMD forecasts $2 billion sales of AI chips, helping shares rebound

During a call with investors, AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su said that"multiple, large hyperscale customers" had committed to using MI300 chips, using a term that commonly refers to large tech and cloud computing companies.

But weakness in other segments left the company short of Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter. Intel last week said it expects demand from that segment to decline and stay down for the"next few" quarters. That same slowdown appears to be hitting AMD's Xilinx business for programmable chips, which is known for its high margins.

Adjusted revenue in the third quarter rose 4 per cent to $5.8 billion, compared with estimates of $5.7 billion. Adjusted profits were 70 cents per share, above analyst estimates of 68 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

