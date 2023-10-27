Amazon's playbook for happy holidays: discounts, same-day delivery

Apart from fast shipping and the usual discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the company is betting that targeted ads, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), will draw more shoppers and advertisers to its platform.

"When (advertisers) have to think about budget decisions, they're going to choose (ads) that have large volume and perform better. I think both of those are real advantages in our advertising area right now," Jassy said.

Amazon is not the first online retailer to deploy AI for advertising, but given its scale, Amazon's use is expected to increase adoption of the strategy. He said creating different ads for various audiences can be expensive and expects Amazon's AI tools to save money for advertisers. headtopics.com

Other companies including Ascendly Marketing are using generative AI imaging tools that combine pictures of public figures with products. In a recent AI-generated campaign, deceased singer Elvis Presley is holding products from Ascendly's client, Fast Passports and Visas.

Analysts expect Amazon's advertising business to earn $14.2 billion during the holiday quarter, up from $11.56 billion a year earlier, according to LSEG estimates. Amazon's Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually, creates a"huge advantage" in advertising and better targeting shoppers, which leads to customers making more frequent purchases, Witcher said.Amazon forecasts holiday-quarter revenue in the range of $160 billion and $167 billion, compared to analysts' forecasts of $165.6 billion. Amazon's revenue in the fourth quarter last year was $149.2 billion. headtopics.com

