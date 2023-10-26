Amazon's cloud stabilizing, shoppers cautious heading into holiday season

The company predicted a rise in revenue over the key holiday season that could still miss Wall Street expectations, as it reported strong third quarter results buoyed by a recent marketing blitz and faster delivery.Facing an array of challenges to its business, Amazon is trying to keep its mantle as the world's biggest cloud provider and online retailer.

Amazon likewise has reorganized its delivery network to locate goods closer to shoppers, letting it fulfill orders faster than before, and more cheaply. Against this backdrop, the company forecast revenue in the range of $160 billion and $167 billion for the all-important holiday quarter ending Dec. 31. Analysts polled by LSEG were expecting sales of $166.62 billion, at the higher end of Amazon's guidance.

"We could be looking at a final spending push before a substantial pull back in the new year. So, this is a risk that will need monitoring closely," she said. On a call with reporters, Amazon's Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said efforts to help customers fine-tune how much they were spending in the cloud were"starting to slow down." headtopics.com

CFO Olsavsky said the company in general saw strong demand in sales categories such as beauty and health, although discretionary spending was lower. Abating inflation helped lower some of Amazon's transportation spending, somewhat offset by fuel costs, he said.

Amazon's same-day delivery services have also helped its margins by spurring shoppers to place more frequent and bigger orders. The retailer invested heavily in recent years to make the service available in more places. headtopics.com

