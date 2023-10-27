Amazon rallies on cloud recovery as it chases Microsoft for AI business

The company was on track to add more than $70 billion to its market capitalization based on its premarket share price of $127. Smaller cloud rivals Microsoft and Alphabet also gained around 1 per cent each.

He also touted the AI opportunity for Amazon Web Services (AWS), saying that he expected the technology to lead to"tens of billions of dollars in revenue over the next several years". "Tech investors can breathe a sigh of relief, Bernstein analysts said in a client note, adding that"AWS growth sounds ready to re-accelerate even without AI."

Amazon shares have rallied 40 per cent this year, but they have lost nearly 8 per cent in the past two days after Alphabet warned that cloud customers were curbing spending. The 12.3 per cent growth in AWS was also slower than the 29 per cent rise seen at Microsoft's Azure cloud business, which had topped market estimates. Google Cloud grew 22.5 per cent in the period. headtopics.com

To be sure, Amazon's cloud business is larger than that of Microsoft and Google. But the e-commerce firm is seen as a laggard in the AI race that Microsoft is leading with its bet on OpenAI and focus on big clients that already use its services.

ChannelNewsAsia

