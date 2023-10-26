Amazon predicts higher holiday season sales, cloud stabilizing

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo:Amazon.com Inc on Thursday predicted a rise in holiday revenue that could still miss Wall Street expectations, buoyed by a recent marketing blitz, faster delivery and stabilizing outlook for its cloud division.

Facing an array of challenges to its business, Amazon is trying to keep its mantle as the world's biggest cloud provider and online retailer. "The retail giant's slowdown last year appears to be in the rearview mirror as it has embarked on significant cost-cutting throughout this year and sharpened its focus on key growth areas," Insider Intelligence analyst Zak Stambor said.

Amazon is facing off against Microsoft, the second-largest cloud provider by revenue, which beat Wall Street estimates this week as its customers geared up for AI upgrades.Amazon's revenue in the third quarter rose 13 per cent to $143.1 billion, beating Wall Street estimates of $141.41 billion, according to LSEG data. AWS brought in revenue of $23.1 billion, compared with analysts' expectations of $23.09 billion.

In retail, Amazon has reorganized its delivery network to locate goods closer to shoppers, letting it fulfill orders faster than before, and more cheaply. "The retail division is sparking back into life, especially in North America," said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Sales in Amazon's North America segment increased 11 per cent to nearly $88 billion, and the company reported a $4.3 billion operating profit in the business compared with an operating loss a year earlier.The U.S. Federal Trade Commission in September sued Amazon for allegedly inflating prices and wielding monopoly power, claims that Amazon has disputed. The company has said it will contest the lawsuit.

