Amazon is using more drones for delivery

Amazon's new MK30 Prime Air drone on display at "Delivering the Future" event at the company's BFI1 Fulfilment Centre on Oct 18., 2023.

Amazon delivery drones are already at work in California and Texas, and a new MK30 model will be able to operate in more extreme weather conditions than those currently in use, Amazon Prime Air vice-president David Carbon said during a marketing event.

The system features automated vehicles, gantry cranes, mechanical arms, computer vision technologies and ergonomic workstations for employees, a presentation showed. Sequoia can identify and put away stock in warehouses “up to 75 per cent faster” than was previously possible, the company said in a statement.“This means we can list items on sale on Amazon.com more quickly, benefiting both sellers and customers,” Amazon said. headtopics.com

Bipedal robots in testing phase move containers during a mobile-manipulation demonstration at Amazon’s “Delivering the Future” event. PHOTO: AFP “Given how aggressively Temu is trying to compete with Amazon and the money they seem to be willing to spend on logistics and getting cheap goods to people, I’m sure Amazon has some level of concern,” Mr Lipsman said.Without specifying whether jobs would be lost through the use of robots, Amazon emphasised the gains in terms of safety, sparing workers from repetitive tasks and even creating jobs.

