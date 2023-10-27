Alcohol banned at Tokyo's Halloween hotspot Shibuya

People wait in front of a board reading "No events for Halloween on Shibuya streets" at one of the busiest intersections in the world.

Ahead of this weekend, a video released by authorities in Japanese and English focused also on the annoyances caused to locals such as vandalism, litter and noise. "Violence. Drinking on the street. Smoking on the street. Traffic violation. You can't choose how your actions will affect others."

Billboards have been put up and a famous statue of Hachiko the faithful dog that is a popular meeting place outside Shibuya Station was also set to be covered up with a temporary enclosure."I think it's a fair decision because I find that these celebrations have become more and more excessive in recent years," said Ryosuke Yamazaki, 35. headtopics.com

"I booked this flight a while ago and I was really looking forward to being in Shibuya for Halloween ... (but) I understand it can get dangerous," she told AFP.

