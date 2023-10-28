Albon flies as Verstappen completes Mexico practice sweep

The dominant Dutch 26-year-old, who topped the timesheets in both Friday sessions, lapped the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with a best time of one minute 17.887 seconds.

Williams's Alex Albon split the Red Bull drivers with a flying lap 0.070 slower than Verstappen, with Mexican Sergio Perez a crowd-pleasing third quickest, 0.139 off his team mate's time. Six different teams filled the top seven places with George Russell fourth for Mercedes, Oscar Piastri fifth for McLaren, Valtteri Bottas sixth for Alfa Romeo and Yuki Tsunoda seventh for AlphaTauri.

McLaren's Lando Norris was eighth quickest and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton only 10th fastest for Mercedes.Verstappen and Red Bull have already won both championships but the Dutch driver is chasing records in the remaining four races. headtopics.com

A win on Sunday would be the 51st of his career, taking him level with four-times champion Alain Prost, and also a record 16th of the season. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.