Alaska Airlines Grounds Boeing 737 MAX 9 Jets for Safety Checks

Alaska Airlines has grounded dozens of Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets for safety checks after a cabin panel blowout forced a brand-new airplane loaded with passengers to make an emergency landing. The 65 similar planes will be returned to service after precautionary maintenance and safety inspections. Flight 1282 had to return to Portland, Oregon, after reaching 16,000 feet bound for Ontario, California. The plane landed safely with 171 passengers and six crew.





Japan Airlines plane catches fire on runway at Haneda AirportA Japan Airlines passenger jet caught fire on the runway at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The incident involved a runway collision and resulted in a smooth evacuation and rescue operation. The cause of the collision is still unknown.

Singapore Airlines Resumes Operations of All 12 A380sSingapore Airlines has put all 12 of its Airbus A380s back into service as part of its fleet management strategy. The airline retired seven A380s in November 2020, reducing its fleet size to 12. The 12th A380 resumed flight operations on Dec 7 after three years and nine months.

Explainer: What factors decide life and death in a flight emergency? Takeaways from Japan Airlines 'miracle', other mishapsThe prompt evacuation of all 379 passengers and crew from a blazing Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus that collided into a smaller turboprop upon landing at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan has been described as miraculous, given the disastrous outcomes of other similar airplane accidents.

Public invited to provide feedback on ANAHD's proposed acquisition of NCAThe Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has invited the public to send feedback on ANA Holdings Inc's (ANAHD) proposed acquisition of Nippon Cargo Airlines Co (NCA) to determine if it would infringe competition laws.

Runway Incursion Probable Cause of Collision at Haneda AirportA runway incursion has been identified as a probable cause of the collision between a Japan Airlines jet and a coast guard plane at Haneda Airport. The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reported 19 serious runway incursions in the country between January and October 2023.

Coast Guard Plane Collides with Passenger Jet at Tokyo's Haneda AirportThe voice recorder from the Coast Guard plane had been found, but those of the passenger jet were still being sought. All but one of the six people on the Coast Guard aircraft died, but all 379 passengers and crew escaped to safety down emergency slides minutes before the Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus plane was engulfed in flames.

