Aiming to double capacity of geothermal energy: Pertamina New and Renewable Energy CEO

He also shares about the potential of geothermal energy and the challenges of a nationwide rollout.

He also shares about the potential of geothermal energy and the challenges of a nationwide rollout.We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Sunrise New Energy in talks to partner with LG Energy, Abu Dhabi fund for battery facilityChina's Sunrise New Energy said on Tuesday that it was in talks with South Korea's LG Energy Solution and the Abu Dhabi Investment Fund for a potential partnership related to lithium battery material manufacturing in Abu Dhabi.U.S.-listed shares of Sunrise rose nearly 4 per cent in afternoon trade. Read more ⮕

S’pore to import low-carbon electricity from Vietnam to help meet renewable imports targetThe imports could potentially constitute 10 per cent of Singapore’s annual needs. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore yet to decide on nuclear energy deploymentpstrongThe government, however, is studying advanced and safer nuclear technologies such as small modular reactors./strong/p pSingapore has yet to decide on the deployment of nuclear energy, according to Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong. Read more ⮕

Pilot programme to get households to reduce energy use during peak periodsSingapore is testing out an app to alert households on when to stop or postpone using their appliances during peak usage periods. Authorities say the programme will offer homes with smart meters a financial incentive to reduce electricity use and help balance demand and supply. It is slated for launch next year. Read more ⮕

As COP28 nears, green energy transition is not going fast enough, says industry expertWith less than two months until COP28, the United Nations’ annual conference on climate change, all signs point to a losing battle to curb global temperature within 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Read more ⮕

Natural gas to remain 'mainstay for decades to come' says Energy Market Authority chief executiveNatural gas will remain the dominant source of power in Singapore for decades to come, Energy Market Authority chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun tells CNA's Asia First on the sidelines of the Singapore International Energy Week. This is even as the country develops other low-carbon energy sources. Read more ⮕