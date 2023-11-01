AI will threaten S’pore professionals if not used thoughtfully: Study

In Singapore, this phenomenon may be felt in jobs such as credit decision-makers, field engineers, curriculum designers, and consultants, according to the study, which was presented at a conference on Wednesday.Middle-class aspirations here could come under strain as a result because professionals and degree holders form the fastest-growing category of workers earning middle wages, defined in the study as those earning 75 per cent to 150 per cent of median income.

“The managerial control is likely to become greater through those technologies, and it will strip out aspects of knowledge work from the professionals and technicians.” Funded by SkillsFuture Singapore, the Digital Futures of Work Research Programme took place over four years from 2019, and covered more than 500 interviews and quantitative analyses of AI adoption patterns in cities such as Silicon Valley, Singapore and London.

It need not be a surrender of “destiny” to technology; AI can still impact jobs positively if society intervenes in how companies use AI, said Prof Brown. These firms might, for example, let most of their workers experiment with AI tools, or tap AI tools to connect groups with different know-how to enhance collaboration.

Ms Sahara Sadik, assistant director for research at the IAL and deputy director of the research programme, called for a more deliberate AI transition. “What we are putting forward is that there is a need for social response if we truly believe that technology is going to benefit everyone,” she said in a speech.

