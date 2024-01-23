AI Start-up Vizzio Technologies Faces Controversy as CEO Accused of Forging Credentials

In an expose by online publication Tech in Asia, Vizzio founder and CEO Jon Lee was said to have forged his doctorate certificate from Cambridge. Up-and-coming artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Vizzio Technologies landed in hot water after its chief executive was found to have faked his credentials. Some partner firms contacted by The Straits Times said that they are reconsidering their ties with Vizzio on the back of the developments.

A renowned AI scientist has also stepped down from its board. Meanwhile, several entities whose logos are listed as clients on Vizzio’s website have clarified that they are not customers of the company – or at least not directly. Started in 2019, the Singapore-based AI firm uses software to make 3D interactive maps of cities and digital objects





