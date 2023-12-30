AI Helps Less Experienced Doctors Spot Tumours During Colonoscopies

Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong have found that AI can help less experienced doctors spot tumours more accurately during colonoscopies. In tests involving 766 patients, junior doctors using AI fared better at spotting smaller growths called adenomas. AI was especially good at helping them identify smaller growths, which might otherwise go undetected.





