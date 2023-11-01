AI anxiety as computers get super smart

Boosters of such technology have invoked the notion of a universal basic income in which machines generate wealth that is shared with people freed of the burdens of work. Computer coders and writers followed suit, critiquing AI creators for"training" software on their work, enabling it to replicate their styles or skills without permission or compensation."That's what it trains on, a fraction of the huge output of humanity," OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman said at a conference in September.Fake news and deepfakes have been around for years but being able to easily crank it out using generative AI raises fears of rampant online deception.
Generative AI makes it easier for scammers to create convincing phishing emails, perhaps even learning enough about targets to personalise approaches. US President Biden called the ability of AI to imitate people's voices"mind-blowing" while signing his recent executive order aimed at the technology.As with other technologies with the potential for good or evil, the main danger is posed by humans who wield it.
AI also has the potential to make it easier to create bioweapons; hack banks or power grids; run oppressive government surveillance, and more.Some industry players fear AI could become so smart that it could seize control from humans.
Singapore Headlines
