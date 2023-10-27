Aghast at Hamas killings, Israelis buy up guns with government's blessing

A customer speaks to a member of staff at a gun shop at the Caliber 3 shooting range in Gush Etzion, an Israeli settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Oct 25, 2023.

"I have six children, and after the incident of the 7th of October, I understood that I must protect myself. The nights are very frightening, and so I wanted to get a licence for a gun, to be safe, to protect my children," she said.

Gun stores and shooting ranges have been working overtime to accommodate the sudden demand, with some former advocates of stricter firearms controls among the new clients. On Thursday it said its ground forces had made a big push into Gaza overnight to attack Hamas targets as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was still preparing for a ground invasion that could be one of several. headtopics.com

Firearms sales are highly restricted in Israel, and obtaining a civilian firearms license is no easy feat. An application can sometimes take months. The far-right minister for police, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has also described private gun ownership as a precaution against any recurrence of the internal unrest between Israel's Arab minority and Jewish majority that accompanied the last Gaza war, in 2021.

The gun licenses — usually for pistols, rather than rifles — once took months to process. They can now be obtained in just days online. Before, it was mostly veterans of military combat units or residents of frontline towns who qualified. Now a year of civilian national service can suffice, the police ministry says. headtopics.com

Before Oct 7, the Kfar Saba Shooting Range was holding just one training course per day, now they’re holding three to four daily.

