After life-threatening ordeal and 3 miscarriages, duo sets up social enterprise to help mums

Frances Wong (left) and Diora Henson, both in their 40s, set up a social enterprise to help women going through difficult pregnancies.SINGAPORE — They were colleagues working together in a healthcare start-up who bonded over the pain of their difficult pregnancies.

The two, who are in their early 40s, worked together to set up Hatch+ by Asia Digital Doctors in March 2023, a one-stop platform through the start-up, with features like a live chat service with a nurse and articles by medical experts. Its social enterprise project, Hatchcare, which was birthed in May 2023, provides subsidised services for those who have high-risk pregnancies.

Though her baby boy was safely delivered through caesarean section, Wong then faced issues with breastfeeding because she did not produce enough milk, and her baby was not latching properly. Henson suffered a miscarriage of her first pregnancy at 10 weeks, when she was just 25. Two years later, she lost a pair of twins at five-and-a-half months into her pregnancy. To make matters worse, her father died shortly afterwards. During that period, she had yearned for a support system beyond medical staff, so she and her husband could share their fears and seek solace in knowing they were not alone. headtopics.com

Articles by medical experts on Hatch+ cover topics such as labour and delivery, breastfeeding, and postnatal health and wellness. On weekdays from 9am to 6pm, mothers can also live chat with the platform's in-house registered nurse about their pre- and postnatal and paediatric concerns. The platform also has midwives and dieticians.

Since its inception, Hatchcare has helped more than 320 expecting and new mothers. Their seed funding, the amount of which they declined to reveal, came from blog site Pregnancy SG and some philanthropists. headtopics.com

