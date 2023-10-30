Africa unlikely to follow East Asia's manufacturing growth path -study

The new paper released on Monday by the Center for Global Development shows there will be fewer factory workers in 2050 globally than there are now, and that even in poor countries with abundant cheap labor, manufacturing job growth will stagnate.

The study's authors say that China will continue to dominate global manufacturing, moving into higher-value segments. Instead, CGD senior fellows Charles Kenny and Ranil Dissanayake say that many countries will move straight from agriculture to services, where jobs will expand rapidly, especially because of new technologies - even in countries such as Bangladesh and Ethiopia.

The study projects global growth through the year 2050 and models changes in the economies of 59 countries accounting for about three quarters of the world’s GDP and population. Across all low-income countries, manufacturing jobs are projected to hold steady at below 8 per cent of total employment, the study finds. It projects the share of manufacturing jobs in high-income countries will continue to fall, to 8.3 per cent by 2050 from 11.4 per cent currently. headtopics.com

