Adaro developing more than 1.5GW of solar panels and batteries: CEO

Singapore-based multi-currency app YouTrip raises another US$50 million in fundingYouTrip CEO Caecilia Chu says the company turned profitable in April and now processes US$10 billion in payments a year. Read more ⮕

M&G Investments appoints Amy Cho as Asia Pacific headSINGAPORE : M&G Investments said on Wednesday it has appointed Amy Cho as Asia Pacific head and chief executive officer (CEO) of M&G Investments Singapore, subject to regulatory approval. Read more ⮕

Freeport Indonesia will need to slash ore output in 2024 if not allowed to export concentrateJAKARTA : Freeport Indonesia would need to reduce ore production by 40 per cent in 2024 if the copper miner is not allowed to export concentrate before its smelter reaches full operating capacity, CEO Tony Wenas said on Tuesday. Read more ⮕

Construction worker installing solar panels in Tuas dies after falling from roofA Bangladeshi construction worker who was installing solar panels fell from the roof of a workshop in Tuas on Sunday and later died from his injuries. A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesman said the 36-year-old man fell from a height of 10m through a skylight, which is... Read more ⮕

Indonesian panel to investigate ethical complaint over court rulingThe ruling has raised worries of a resurgence of patronage politics in Indonesia. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕