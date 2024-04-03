Actor Reunites with Daughter After Years Apart

The actor hasn't seen daughter Jada, 19, since his ex-wife, who is Malaysian, suddenly left him along with their two kids in 2022. Mark has been based in China for work in recent years. The last time he saw his kids was in December 2021.

In a recent video, Mark shared his joy of finally fulfilling his promise of taking Jada to see pandas after five years. Netizens praised Jada, saying she has blossomed into a beautiful young woman.

