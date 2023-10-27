Actor Peter Yu’s ‘crazy’ year of starring in five festival films

Three films in which Peter Yu has credits have made their mark at international festivals and awards ceremonies in 2023.“It’s crazy. Five films in one year,” says the 55-year-old as he shakes his head.

Last Shadow At First Light – a drama about a woman who travels from Singapore to Japan in search of her missing mother and in which Yu plays the woman’s father – earned Singaporean director Nicole Midori Woodford a nomination in the New Directors Award category at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Wonderland, a drama directed by Singaporean film-maker Chai Yee Wei, is set in the 1980s. Co-starring Mark Lee, it deals with two fathers bonding over their love for their daughters.A Year Of No Significance from Singaporean film-maker Kelvin Tong will feature Yu in a drama set in the 1970s about a Chinese-educated architect facing pressures caused by the widening adoption of English. headtopics.com

“A Year Of No Significance took 3½ years to complete,” he says. Others, such as Dreaming & Dying, were quicker to finish. He is also keen to watch A Year Of No Significance because he was asked to deliver a performance he described as intense.“It’s about a Chinese-educated man with career problems because he can’t speak English. He has disagreements with his father. He’s a man torn apart emotionally. It’s enough to drive him insane,” he says.

Yeo’s debut feature expands on ideas first expressed in Dreaming, a short film he was commissioned by the SGIFF to make for its 2021 edition. Flexibility is key, says Yeo. If it rained, the downpour would be worked into the scene instead of pausing the shoot. headtopics.com

Read more:

thenewpaper »

Actor Peter Yu’s ‘crazy’ year of starring in five festival filmsThe Singaporean veteran seems to everywhere at this year's Singapore International Film Festival. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard rejects sex lair portrayal at trialNygard has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting 4 women and a 16-year-old girl between 1988 and 2004. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

No nude or sex scenes: Peter Yu wants to try all roles offered but with exceptionsOpportunities come knocking at your door when you least expect it and actor Peter Yu would know. Speaking to AsiaOne at the 34th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) press conference yesterday (Oct 25), the 55-year-old said that he returned to acting in 2016 because of a 'miracle' that happened earlier that year. Read more ⮕

Actor Daniel Radcliffe makes documentary on his paralysed Harry Potter stunt doubleLONDON – Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is shining the spotlight on his stunt double in a documentary called David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived. Holmes was Radcliffe’s stunt double for 10 years, since the blockbuster franchise began with Harry Potter And The... Read more ⮕

Actor Tony Leung and singer Faye Wong appear in rare photo togetherHONG KONG – Hong Kong actress Carina Lau has posted on social media a rare photo of her husband, movie star Tony Leung Chiu Wai, with Mandopop diva Faye Wong. Sharing the post on Instagram on Wednesday, Lau, 57, wrote in Chinese: “Long time no see”, likely... Read more ⮕

Taiwan actor Brando Huang seeks treatment after bungee jumping in SingaporeTaiwanese actor Brando Huang had a memorable trip to Singapore recently. So memorable that he had to visit the hospital when he returned home to Taiwan. In a post on his social media accounts yesterday (Oct 25), the 42-year-old shared some photos of himself in hospital, where he is seen bending forward and holding on to his waist. He wrote... Read more ⮕