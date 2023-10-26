Actor Peter Yu’s ‘crazy’ year of starring in five festival films

Three films in which he has credits have made their mark at international festivals and awards ceremonies in 2023.

Malaysian director Chong Keat Aun’s historical drama Snow In Midsummer sees Yu as the patriarch of a family caught in the 1960s Malaysia race riots. It earnedWan Fang (left) and Peter Yu in Snow In Midsummer. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Peter Yu in Wonderland, a drama directed by Singaporean film-maker Chai Yee Wei. PHOTO: MM2 ENTERTAINMENT He was speaking to The Straits Times on Wednesday at The Riverhouse Singapore on the sidelines of a press event for SGIFF, which runs from Nov 30 to Dec 10. headtopics.com

Peter Yu (left) and Doreen Toh in a film still from Dreaming & Dying. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL He is also keen to watch A Year Of No Significance because he was asked to deliver a performance he described as intense.“It’s about a Chinese-educated man with career problems because he can’t speak English. He has disagreements with his father. He’s a man torn apart emotionally. It’s enough to drive him insane,” he says.

(From left) Film directors Nicole Midori Woodford, Nelson Yeo and Jow Zhi Wei with Singapore International Film Festival programme director Thong Kay Wee. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL By adapting his storytelling, he found it was possible to shoot a low-budget feature in Singapore, he says. In the industry, there is a belief that Singapore is too urban, crowded and expensive for location filming. headtopics.com

Other highlights of 2023’s SGIFF programme include Tomorrow Is A Long Time, a drama about a fraught father-son relationship by Singaporean film-maker Jow Zhi Wei. It was screened at the Berlin Film Festival as part of the Generation 14plus selection and was a nominee for a Crystal Bear prize.

Read more:

STForeignDesk »

No nude or sex scenes: Peter Yu wants to try all roles offered but with exceptionsOpportunities come knocking at your door when you least expect it and actor Peter Yu would know. Speaking to AsiaOne at the 34th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) press conference yesterday (Oct 25), the 55-year-old said that he returned to acting in 2016 because of a 'miracle' that happened earlier that year. Read more ⮕

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard rejects sex lair portrayal at trialNygard has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting 4 women and a 16-year-old girl between 1988 and 2004. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Taiwan actor Brando Huang seeks treatment after bungee jumping in SingaporeTaiwanese actor Brando Huang had a memorable trip to Singapore recently. So memorable that he had to visit the hospital when he returned home to Taiwan. In a post on his social media accounts yesterday (Oct 25), the 42-year-old shared some photos of himself in hospital, where he is seen bending forward and holding on to his waist. He wrote... Read more ⮕

Actor Daniel Radcliffe makes documentary on his paralysed Harry Potter stunt doubleLONDON – Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is shining the spotlight on his stunt double in a documentary called David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived. Holmes was Radcliffe’s stunt double for 10 years, since the blockbuster franchise began with Harry Potter And The... Read more ⮕

Actor Tony Leung and singer Faye Wong appear in rare photo togetherHONG KONG – Hong Kong actress Carina Lau has posted on social media a rare photo of her husband, movie star Tony Leung Chiu Wai, with Mandopop diva Faye Wong. Sharing the post on Instagram on Wednesday, Lau, 57, wrote in Chinese: “Long time no see”, likely... Read more ⮕

Blackpink's Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun have split upThe break-up comes two months after the South Korean celebrities went public with their relationship. Read more ⮕