Accident on BKE involving car, van and motorcycle

A man was conscious when taken to hospital after an accident involving a car, van and motorcycle on the BKE. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) extinguished a fire involving a motorcycle using a compressed air foam backpack and a fire extinguisher.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A 26-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to National University Hospital. A 73-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Motorbike catches fire after accident on BKE, man taken to hospitalSINGAPORE – A man was conscious when taken to hospital after an accident involving a car, van and motorcycle on the BKE on Tuesday (April 2). The accident happened at 9.10am on the BKE towards PIE, said the police. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at the same time and that the incident happened before the...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Two vehicles catch fire in separate incidents on March 23The first took place on the PIE, while the second was on the BKE.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Singapore Discovery Centre becomes first energy-positive museum in SingaporeThe Singapore Discovery Centre is the first museum in Singapore to generate more electricity than it consumes. The decades-old attraction became energy-positive after generating about 30 per cent more energy on average than it needed from October to February.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Report shows gov’t is still number 1 trusted institution in Singapore —Singapore Newsin contrast to Singapore’s results, government is distrusted in 17 out of the 28 countries surveyed, including the United States

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

Dr Eugene Tan to be new CEO of National Gallery Singapore and Singapore Art MuseumDr Eugene Tan will take on the role of chief executive of the National Gallery Singapore and Singapore Art Museum from April 1. He will also take Ms Chong’s other portfolio as head of the Visual Arts Cluster, which comprises the two museums and STPI – Creative Workshop & Gallery.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Sentosa sky lantern festival: Police investigating event amid complaints, calls for refundsSINGAPORE — Police investigations into the Singapore Sky Lantern Festival are ongoing amid

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »