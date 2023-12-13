Abuse of healthcare workers: Denying abusers treatment in non-urgent cases among measures in new framework

A significant number of healthcare workers have long silently endured abuse from patients and visitors but a new framework aims to empower them to speak up. The authorities unveiled a framework on Dec 13 to help address the issue of healthcare workers facing abuse and harassment. The framework lays out what healthcare workers and institutions can do when such abuse occurs.

This includes denying treatment to non-urgent cases or barring abusive next-of-kin from visiting the hospital for a certain period if necessary. As part of the push, the Ministry of Health is reiterating its support for healthcare personnel who face abuse at work. The framework, unveiled on Wednesday (Dec 13), also provides protocols for institutions to take action, including the denial of treatment to abusers who do not need urgent medical care





