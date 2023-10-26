A year after Musk's Twitter takeover, X remains mired in turmoil

Elon Musk asked EU Commissioner Thierry Breton to list alleged violations on X, formerly Twitter. (File Photo: AFP/Alain Jocard)SAN FRANCISCO: A year ago Elon Musk purchased X, formerly known as Twitter, taking the platform on a journey that has resulted in lost money, advertisers and trust.

Twitter employees were asked to commit unconditionally to their jobs and forego any notion of telecommuting. In the months following his takeover, Musk gutted content moderation, restored accounts of previously banned extremists, and allowed users to purchase account verification, helping them profit from viral - but often inaccurate - posts.He disabled features put in place to prevent users from being duped by false claims and put in new systems that encourage their spread, according to nonprofit fact-checking website PolitiFact.

"It is sobering, though not surprising, to see Musk's reckless decisions exacerbate the information crisis on Twitter surrounding the already tragic Israel-Hamas conflict," Nora Benavidez, senior counsel at the watchdog Free Press, told AFP. headtopics.com

Insider Intelligence forecasts that X will finish 2023 with US$2.98 billion in ad revenue, compared to US$4.14 billion in 2022. "X's wounds are almost entirely self-inflicted," Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg told AFP.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »