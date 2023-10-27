Park Young-soo, whose son died in the Halloween crowd crush a year ago, visits the memorial park where her son's ashes were buried in Pocheon, South Korea, Oct 24, 2023.SEOUL — One year after Park Young-soo lost her only son in a Halloween weekend crowd crush that killed 159 people in the South Korean capital, she still can’t bring herself to open the door to his room.

Park is one of more than 100 family members who say the authorities have done little to hold those responsible to account. At around 10pm, the crowds in the narrow streets and an alleyway around the Hamilton Hotel became so packed that people had trouble breathing.

President Yoon Suk Yeol won't be attending a memorial gathering near the Seoul city hall this weekend, with an official telling the Yonhap news agency it was "more of a political rally held by the opposition party". headtopics.com

The Itaewon deaths shocked a nation still scarred by the 2014 sinking of a ferry, the Sewol, that killed 304 people including 250 children on a school trip. "Our top priority is people’s lives and safety; the government will continue to assess the national safety system and make necessary improvements," the office said.Interior Minister Lee Sang-min — who has fended off efforts to impeach him over the incident — issued an apology to victims on Wednesday (Oct 25) and expressed "infinite responsibility" for failing to protect lives.

"I just don't want the government to obstruct our effort," Park said with tears in her eyes, referring to the bid for an independent investigation. Kim Young-nam, a mother who lost her daughter in the crush, said she wanted to restore the honour of victims subjected to baseless accusations of drug taking, and what critics said amounted to victim blaming for going out to mark the foreign festival of Halloween. headtopics.com

