A 'seasoned and skilled manipulator': Jail for woman who cheated 10 people of over $880k

Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Tan told the court that Kwek was a serial cheat who "preyed on all and sundry". Her victims included her lover's parents and sister, her own godmother, her husband's former colleague, and even a worker at a bubble tea store she frequented.

On Tuesday (Oct 31), Kwek was jailed for a total of 85 months. She had previously pleaded guilty to six cheating charges and another charge of criminal breach of trust.In total, Kwek had been able to cheat 10 victims of more than $880,000 over a period of six years.

In several of these instances, she had used her daughter's name and POSB Kids bank account to perpetuate the scams and receive monies. She also faked multiple personas, like a "Rachel Lam" who was supposedly an undergraduate, a "Jolene" who was a single mother with financial difficulties, a "Matthew" who was a lawyer, and a "Ginia" who was a pregnant divorcee who previously had an abusive husband.

Back then, she was 42, while he was 23. Together, they cheated Lai's parents and sister of more than $100,000 from 2017 to 2019.In November 2017, Kwek cheated her own godmother, tricking her into handing over 50 pieces of jewellery, including family heirlooms.

Kwek was caught and hauled to court in March 2020, where she was handed charges relating to the scams she had perpetuated with Lai.She managed to trick the victim, who was a British national who previously worked with her husband at a bank, into handing over almost $250,000, purportedly for legal fees to claim the inheritance.

