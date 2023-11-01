‘A dream for film-makers’: New documentary traces the reach of 1MDB fugitive Jho Low

Through Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, who goes by Jho Low, the money flowed into respected financial institutions, the ranks of Middle Eastern royalty and lavish Las Vegas parties that drew the likes of American actor Leonardo DiCaprio and American musicians Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.

Among the writer-director’s research materials was the 2018 book Billion Dollar Whale by Wall Street Journal reporters Tom Wright and Bradley Hope. Man On The Run marks American film-maker Cassius Michael Kim’s feature debut as a director. PHOTO: THE SMOKING SECTION/MM2 ENTERTAINMENTIn April, Pras Michel, an American rapper formerly from hip-hop group Fugees,

Clare Rewcastle Brown, an investigative journalist and founder of Sarawak Report and Radio Free Sarawak, being interviewed on Man On The Run. PHOTO: THE SMOKING SECTION/MM2 ENTERTAINMENT Kim and his team spent three weeks in Malaysia in 2022, which was when they interviewed Najib, who at the time had been convicted of corruption and was still defending himself in court.

Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak being interviewed on Man On The Run. PHOTO: THE SMOKING SECTION/MM2 ENTERTAINMENT The film includes interviews with ordinary Malaysian citizens, seeking their views about the scandal and how it has affected their lives, now that money that might have been used for national improvement projects had been siphoned away.

“The more you steal, the less likely you will be held accountable. Steal a candy bar and the police might get involved. Steal billions of dollars and a president might shake your hand,” he says.

