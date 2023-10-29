A charming cafe tucked away amid nature near Botanic Gardens

After a hot day touring the Botanic Gardens, a charming boutique mall just across the road beckons with the promise of cool respite – not to mention, food and shopping.

In a corner of Cluny Court, tucked away beyond a bamboo-lined pathway, we found PRAIRIE by the Craftsmen. And while the charming spot boasted a lovely shaded alfresco area, we opted for the comfort of the air-conditioned zone.

There were four choices for the kids’ meal, and Sarah opted for the Junior Mac & Cheese ($12), which came with a cute “baby cino” littered with colourful marshmallows. The portion was generous and I loved their choice of pasta (Chifferi elbows) and that the cheese sauce was not too salty.I soon realised why their Steak Sandwich $34 came highly recommended. Kombu butter brought out the natural steak flavour in the Australian grain-fed ribeye, so no sauce was needed. The ciabatta was toasty outside and fluffy inside.Sethlui. headtopics.com

Mr Coconut launches first dine-in cafe, chendol burnt cheesecake and coconut shakes on the menuThree Little Coconut also serves ice cream croffles and tong shui made with coconut juice. Read more ⮕

Malaysia's children take to online gaming platform Roblox for virtual pro-Palestine protestsSINGAPORE: Thousands of Malaysians, many of them children, have taken to the virtual world of Roblox to attend pro-Palestine protests, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Pales Read more ⮕

Malaysia's children take to online gaming platform Roblox for virtual pro-Palestine protestsSINGAPORE — Thousands of Malaysians, many of them children, have taken to the virtual world of Roblox to attend pro-Palestine protests, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. Read more ⮕

Singapore votes in favour of UN resolution to protect civilians, uphold humanitarian obligations in Gaza StripSINGAPORE: Singapore voted in favour of a resolution to protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations amid conflict in the Gaza Strip during an em Read more ⮕

askST: What students should know before taking up a part-time jobFirst-timers can consider looking for part-time jobs near their home or at a brand that they like. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore's vote in favour of UN resolution shows clear stand on Israel-Hamas conflict: ShanmugamSINGAPORE: Singapore's vote in favour of the United Nations resolution to protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations amid conf Read more ⮕