The 58-year-old Hong Kong sex symbol Ellen Chan, known for her roles in Category III movies in the 1980s, revealed in an interview that she is still single and open to a quick marriage. Ellen expressed that she is not difficult to woo and has experienced various romances in the past.

She also shared her physical criteria for potential suitors. Ellen regrets wasting opportunities for love in the past and now values cherishing opportunities and giving her best.

'I'm really not difficult to woo': '80s Hong Kong sex symbol Ellen Chan still single at 58, open to 'quick marriage'Attention, fans of Ellen Chan — she's single and ready to mingle. The 58-year-old, who was considered a sex symbol in the 1980s because of her roles, including in Hong Kong's Category III movies, sat down with Hoy TV recently to discuss how she maintained her good looks at her age and shared that she is still looking for marriage....

