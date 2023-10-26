800 students, including primary school pupils, prosecuted for vaping offences

A total of 800 students, from primary-school age to those enrolled in Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs), were prosecuted in 2022 for vaping offences even as concerns grow over the rising popularity of electronic cigarettes.

Fewer than 50 students from schools and IHLs were referred to HSA for vaping offences before 2020, Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman “Recalcitrant offenders may also be referred by the schools to HSA for further action, such as composition fines or prosecution,” added the spokesman.

Those caught importing, distributing or selling such products faces fines of up to $10,000, and a jail sentence of up to six months or both for the first offence.A discipline master with an IHL, who declined to be named, said students caught for their first offence are usually given a warning. The school will also send a letter to their parents. headtopics.com

“The number of students caught vaping each month has not improved. Now they hide the vaporisers in false ceilings or behind mirrors in the toilets close to the classrooms,” said the discipline master, who added that teachers now conduct random checks on students.

These devices contain various chemicals described as “e-juice”. When vaping, users inhale the atomised “e-juice”, which may contain nicotine.

