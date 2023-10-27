8 in 10 small business owners hit by cash crunch

Small business owners resort to using personal savings, increasing their prices, and not paying themselves to cope with rising costs and make a profit, according to a report by Xero.

Findings from the report showed that 31% of owners have not been able to pay themselves, whilst 19% resort to their personal savings to keep the business afloat. In the past 12 months, 83% of small businesses have experienced cash flow issues, affecting their ability to grow, hire new staff, and invest.Due to late payments, 27% of businesses had to pay their bills, whilst 41% needed to negotiate payment terms with suppliers, and 30% experienced stalled revenue.

Despite cash flow issues, the majority (81%) of small businesses surveyed feel reassured about their financial well-being, with 40% describing themselves as confident and secure. Many (61%) also believe they are on track to achieving their financial goals.Hospitality (90%) and manufacturing (85%) are some sectors that are more actively seeking external expertise to manage their processes, while retail (57%) and education (56%) industries were less inclined to do so.... headtopics.com

