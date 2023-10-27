7 years jail for drink driver who ‘treated road like Grand Prix driving circuit’, killing 1 and injuring 6

Jeremiah Ng En You was driving his twin brother’s car when he ploughed into several vehicles that had stopped at a red light.At one point, he was driving at between 157kmh and 169kmh even though the speed limit there is 60kmh.

The judge highlighted amendments made to the Road Traffic Act in 2019 are meant to deter irresponsible driving. She said a clear signal must be sent to motorists who have a blatant disregard for the safety of other road users that they would be punished by sentences at the higher region of the sentencing range envisaged by Parliament.

At about 11pm, the brothers left the office and Ng got behind the wheel, while his brother sat in the front passenger seat. It struck the right side of the car driven by the Gojek driver, which had stopped at the junction due to a red light. He had two passengers. headtopics.com

A motorcycle was passing between the Gojek car and the second car at the time, and the 25-year-old motorcyclist was crushed between both vehicles.The police were alerted at around 11.10pm and officers found Ng reeking of alcohol.

