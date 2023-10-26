7 must-know things to look out in a floor plan before you buy a new launch condo unit

PHOTO: StackedhomesThe floor plan is, ironically, both the most boring and important part of picking a unit. We know the show flat is much more attractive — but remember your unit isn't going to have the staged lighting or pricey decor you see in the gallery.

Besides this, there's also void space. When the ceiling is very high, such as in a loft-style apartment, there may be strata void space. This is the space between the floor and the ceiling, which of course isn't usable (but which you do pay for).

(For reference, the average ceiling height is around 2.6 metres, so if it's any higher you may want to inquire about void space) To be blunt, curved living rooms are a challenge for Interior Designers, and tend to require a lot of custom work. Also, when it comes to furnishing, bear in mind most furniture is meant to fit square or rectangular rooms. As such, curved rooms tend to be harder to work with, although they can be very eye-catching and unique if done right.

Ideally, there should be a natural flow of air from areas like balconies or the main window, down throughout the living area and kitchen. Units with a lot of twists, turns, and corridors tend to have worse natural ventilation; and you're more likely to have to blast the air-conditioner.

(Also, if you're in the habit of leaving the front door partly open, people may be able to look right into your living room.) As such, you want to make sure that your doors (how much they swing out, and from which direction) are able to still be useable. This is the same case with your bathroom doors and kitchen (some may be sliding).

We'd advise you to take note of this even if you're not a believer yourself. On a practical level, you have to consider that your future buyer may care.

