7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Taiwan, No Injured Singaporeans Reported

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien, Taiwan at around 8am on April 3, 2024. There are currently no reports of injured Singaporeans as a result of the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that rocked Taiwan on Wednesday (April 3), said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). The earthquake prompted tsunami warnings across the island as well as Japan and the Philippines. It is also Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years.

MFA said that it has been reaching out to Singaporeans who registered with the ministry to render necessary consular assistance. In view of possible aftershocks, Singaporeans in Taiwan are advised to remain vigilant, take all necessary precautions for their personal safety and heed the instructions of the local authorities

