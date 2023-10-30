60 residents evacuated after Ang Mo Kio HDB flat catches fire; no injuries reported

A combined platform ladder was deployed at the rear of the block to aid in the firefighting (left) and SCDF personnel carrying out damping down operation in the kitchen area (right).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at about 9.15am on Monday. No injuries were reported as there were no occupants in the unit at the time of the fire, SCDF said in a Facebook post.“SCDF firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus penetrated into the smoke-logged unit. The fire, which involved the contents of a unit, was extinguished by SCDF with two water jets.

“To aid in the firefighting effort, a combined platform ladder was deployed at the rear of the block to provide external coverage with the second water jet,” SCDF added.Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing. headtopics.com

A video posted on TikTok by user donavanlee.11 showed SCDF personnel and two ambulances at the void deck of the block, as well as a small group of onlookers.By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with TODAY to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Dozens spammed with unsolicited SMSes from ezbuy, Ang Mo Kio Town CouncilRecipients were worried that it was a phishing scam, phone number leak or cyber attack. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Dozens spammed with unsolicited SMSes from ezbuy, Ang Mo Kio Town CouncilDozens of people said they received unsolicited SMS messages from e-commerce platform ezbuy on Thursday, prompting concern that their devices had been hacked. The incident comes two days after Ang Mo Kio residents were spammed with SMSes containing verification codes... Read more ⮕

Fire breaks out in Punggol HDB flat: 3 residents, 1 firefighter brought to hospitalSINGAPORE — Three residents and a firefighter were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Punggol. When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 326A Sumang Walk at about 2.10am on Saturday morning (Oct 28). When SCDF officers arrived at the scene, the occupants... Read more ⮕

Charmaine Soh bids farewell after Singapore end 16-year wait for Netball Nations Cup titleSingapore's most capped player, Charmaine Soh, retires on a high note as Singapore win the Mirxes Nations Cup. Read more ⮕

Thrifting in SG: Singapore’s thrifted retail therapyThe resale market for used clothing, shoes, and accessories is on the rise, with more people opting for second-hand items. Read more ⮕

79% of Standard Chartered’s profits come from Singapore and Hong Kong“Two cities are subsiding the entire rest of the bank,” wrote Mr Zeno Toulon in a piece for efinancialcareers.com, a leading global financial services careers website Read more ⮕