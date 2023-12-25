5-year-old with late stage cancer looks forward to a special Christmas around family, friends

This Christmas season will be a special one for five-year-old Elton Teo, who has plans to spend it with his close friends and family. Doctors had on two occasions advised his parents to stop treatment to enter end-of-life care. However, his family was dealt tragic news two weeks ago that his cancer had progressed too quickly and that palliative care was the only option left.

They are thus focused on giving Elton the best Christmas celebration possible, and keep him happy around family and friends. While Christmas is a jolly occasion among kids his age, for Elton it is even more precious given that he has been locked in a fierce battle with a rare liver cancer for three years that may soon come to an end





