43 Malaysians rescued after being lured by Amsterdam job scam

A scam victim known as Mr Alif said he had seen an advertisement on Facebook offering S$2,053 to work at a hotel in Amsterdam.SEPANG, Selangor – When Mr Alif, 25, was offered a job at a hotel in Amsterdam with a salary upward of US$1,500 (S$2,053), he jumped at the chance. After all, he could see the Netherlands and have a job as well.

Luckily for Mr Alif, though, his ordeal lasted just over a week. He was among 43 Malaysian victims rescued by authorities in Peru on Oct 7 and flown home to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Thursday.

“I clicked on the link in the advertisement and was redirected to the Telegram messaging application where I applied for the job. All contact and details were given via Telegram until I collected my ticket and flew off to Amsterdam,” he said.“Someone picked me up from the airport and once I reached the house, they took my passport and mobile phone away. headtopics.com

Mr Alif was one of three victims who were brought back to Malaysia. The other two – both 23-year-old women – were clad in face masks, but were in high spirits when they arrived at the KLIA arrival hall.

A total of 43 victims – consisting of 26 women and 17 men aged between 18 and 30 – were rescued from the house in La Molina, Peru. “The 37 victims are currently being kept at an undisclosed safe house by the Peruvian authorities. I hope their family members do not worry,” Datuk Mohamad said. headtopics.com

“We understand that three others are being held for further investigations by Peru authorities,” he said while praising the Peruvian government for rescuing the victims and speeding up the process of sending them home.

