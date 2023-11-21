41 Indian Workers Trapped in Collapsed Tunnel Seen Alive

Forty-one Indian workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for 10 days were seen alive on camera Tuesday (Nov 21) for the first time, looking exhausted and anxious, as rescuers attempted to create new passageways to free them.





