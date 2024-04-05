4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits New York City Region

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the New York City region on April 5, surprising residents in an area that rarely experiences seismic activity . The quake's epicentre was in Lebanon , New Jersey , about 80km west of Manhattan.
It was felt across the region, including in New York City, New Jersey, northern Pennsylvania, and western Connecticut.
