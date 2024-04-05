4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits New York City Region

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the New York City region on April 5, surprising residents in an area that rarely experiences seismic activity . The quake's epicentre was in Lebanon , New Jersey , about 80km west of Manhattan.

It was felt across the region, including in New York City, New Jersey, northern Pennsylvania, and western Connecticut.

Earthquake New York City Seismic Activity Lebanon New Jersey

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



straits_times / 🏆 5. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City defends AI chatbot that advised entrepreneurs to break lawsNEW YORK : New York City Mayor Eric Adams is defending the city's new artificial intelligence chatbot that has been caught in recent days giving business owners wrong answers or advice that, if followed, would entail breaking the law.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

New year, new goals and new eats at Republic PlazaWhether looking for a new joint or a nutritious meal, the business district mall is thriving with options.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Conservatives criticize New York’s police defunding amid resident demands for the NYPD During subway attackLatest Breaking News

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

New York moves to seize Trump’s estate and golf courseLatest Breaking News

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

Terraform Labs' civil fraud trial set to begin in New YorkTerraform Labs and its founder Do Kwon are set to face trial on Monday in Manhattan on a regulator's claim that they lied to investors before the collapse of two of the company's cryptocurrencies, which roiled markets in 2022.The U.S.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Elon Musk: New York taxing citizens and is giving the money to illegal immigrantsLatest Breaking News

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »