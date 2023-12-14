3 years' jail for IT director who took upskirt photos of more than 50 female colleagues and strangers over 18 years

Over an 18-year span, an information technology firm director took dozens of upskirt and down-blouse photos and videos of both colleagues and strangers. Lee Lien Shuan was working as a director of an IT firm where he started taking upskirt and down-blouse photos and videos of female colleagues. Often, he created photo collages of the women that include photos of their faces so that he could easily identify them.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Can Singapore host major sporting events?Former Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin and Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay discuss the possibility of Singapore hosting major sporting events and which events it should target.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Enterprise Singapore launches San Francisco Overseas Centre to boost trade and investmentEnterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on Tuesday (Nov 14) launched its San Francisco Overseas Centre to facilitate Singapore companies’ entry into the United States and boost trade and investment between the two countries. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who officiated the opening, said that despite a more complex global environment, he is hopeful that Singapore is wide open for business.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

High Court Rules in Favor of Ministers in Defamation Case Against Lee Hsien YangLee Hsien Yang has been directed by the High Court to compensate Ministers Shanmugam and Balakrishnan for defamatory remarks made about Ridout Road state bungalows. The court issued a default judgment and imposed an injunction to prevent further spreading of false allegations.

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »

The Kinderland Woodlands abuse case raises concerns about whistleblowing channels in SingaporeThe fact that the Kinderland Woodlands abuse case first surfaced on social media calls into question the strength and effectiveness of whistleblowing channels within organisations in Singapore.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Man fails to declare S$3 million as money courier to SingaporeTasked as a money courier to bring in his foreign customers' money to Singapore to be exchanged into other currencies, a man did not declare about S$3 million he was carrying on two separate trips.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore's United Overseas Bank pilots Microsoft's AI-driven productivity toolUOB spearheads Microsoft's AI-driven tool, Microsoft 365 Copilot, boosting efficiency and customer engagement. Deployed to 300 employees, it refines messaging and operations, affirming AI as a strategic competitive edge. Know more about this in this video:

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »