3 people injured after Malaysian shopping mall ceiling crashes

“At approximately 3pm, during a period of strong winds and heavy rainfall, the ceiling of the car porch near the main entrance collapsed, resulting in minor injuries to three individuals,” it said, adding that all three have received necessary medical attention.

Security guards were seen ushering people to safety as the ceiling collapsed at Megah Rise Mall on Oct 28, 2023. (Images: Screengrabs from Facebook video/Fiona Ng) The affected areas - including the main entrance, the adjacent pet-friendly lifts and a food court – will be closed “until further notice”. The rest of the mall will operate as usual.

“A team of consultants have been engaged to conduct a comprehensive structural assessment and implement necessary repairs and reinforcements,” said Mr Low Eng Hooi, CEO of PPB Properties, which owns the mall.

“Public safety is our priority. We are committed to implementing rigorous safety measures to protect our community and prevent similar incidents in the future.” The management added: “The safety and well-being of our customers, tenants and staff are always our top priority, and immediate measures were taken to ensure the safety of everyone present during the incident.

