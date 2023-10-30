2m-long python injured while being pulled out of car in Marine Parade

A 2m-long python was injured after members of the public pulled it out from a car’s engine compartment on Saturday morning.

According to Acres co-chief executive Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan, the society's rescuers saw a crowd of people near the vehicle when they arrived, with some trying to catch the snake. Mr Vanan said: "However, it also acts as a quick hiding spot should the snake feel threatened, which is what I think happened in this case.'

But the python, native to Singapore, had coiled itself around a tube in the engine compartment and the rescue team could not reach it without a mechanic. "Unfortunately, while we were waiting to regroup, a member of public took matters into his own hands and pulled the snake out, which caused some injuries to the animal," said Mr Vanan.

According to Shin Min, three men had used sticks to poke at the snake before they pulled the python out by the tail. Then they put the reptile into a bag that was used to store flour. Three men reportedly grabbed the python’s tail before putting it into a flour bag. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

If anyone encounters a python, he should keep a safe distance, monitor it and call Acres for advice, Mr Vanan added.