2m-long python injured after members of public pull it from car's engine compartment

At around 8am, Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) received a call to rescue a reticulated python stuck in the engine compartment of a sports utility vehicle at an open-air Housing Board carpark in Marine Crescent.

He added that the python was in the car’s undercarriage, which is often warm and offers reptiles, like pythons, refuge. He added that a C-hook, also known as a coil lifting hook, was used to reach its tail, and the back half of the python was slowly eased out.

Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News quoted the car owner’s son as saying that the python was originally lying on top of the engine compartment.To avoid damage to the vehicle or injury to the snake, Acres’ rescue team waited for its veterinarian to arrive so that the snake could be sedated and safely removed. headtopics.com

While waiting for the veterinarian to arrive, the rescue team had gone to attend to another urgent case nearby, he added. The team from Acres took over shortly after the snake was caught, Mr Vanan said. However, the python had already suffered from scrapes on its skin and was bleeding in its mouth.

“Acres’ objective is to retrieve the snake safely with no harm to snake, people and property. We do not rush our rescues,” said Mr Vanan, adding that the snake will be microchipped and released.

2m-long python found stuck in engine compartment of a car in Marine ParadeSINGAPORE - A 2m-long python was injured after members of the public pulled it out from a car's engine compartment on Saturday (Oct 28) morning. Read more ⮕

Police raid man’s home and arrest him after he posts video of himself with samurai sword in publicOfficers identified the man within two hours of receiving a report on Saturday about the video. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Megah Rise Mall ceiling collapses in Petaling Jaya, three people injuredKUALA LUMPUR — The ceiling of the car porch in front of Megah Rise Mall entrance at Taman Megah in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia collapsed on Saturday (Oct 28), leaving three people injured. Read more ⮕

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun submits drug test samples to South Korean policeThe 48-year-old South Korean actor tested negative in a rapid drug test that was taken on Saturday. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Barca to investigate alleged racial abuse of Vinicius in ClasicoBARCELONA: Barcelona said they would investigate alleged racist abuse of Vinicius Junior in their 2-1 Clasico defeat by Real Madrid on Saturday (oct 28). Read more ⮕

Bangladesh opposition chief held after anti-PM protestsHe will be questioned over Saturday’s violence in which a police officer and a protester were killed. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕