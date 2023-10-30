2m-long python found stuck in engine compartment of a car in Marine Parade

At around 8am, Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) received a call to rescue a reticulated python stuck in the engine compartment of a sports utility vehicle at an open-air Housing Board carpark in Marine Crescent.

He added that the python was in the car's undercarriage, which is often warm and offers reptiles, like pythons, refuge. He added that a C-hook, also known as a coil lifting hook, was used to reach its tail, and the back half of the python was slowly eased out.

Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News quoted the car owner's son as saying that the python was originally lying on top of the engine compartment.To avoid damage to the vehicle or injury to the snake, Acres' rescue team waited for its veterinarian to arrive so that the snake could be sedated and safely removed. headtopics.com

While waiting for the veterinarian to arrive, the rescue team had gone to attend to another urgent case nearby, he added. The team from Acres took over shortly after the snake was caught, Mr Vanan said. However, the python had already suffered from scrapes on its skin and was bleeding in its mouth.

If anyone encounters a python, he should keep a safe distance, monitor it and call Acres for advice, Mr Vanan added.

2m-long python injured while being pulled out of car in Marine ParadeThe python suffered some scrapes on its skin and was bleeding from its mouth. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

This Good Class Bungalow in Singapore is inspired by black-and-white housesDeep roof eaves, large windows with garden views and sheltered patios are just some of the highlights of this Good Class Bungalow designed by RT+Q Architects. Read more ⮕

Singaporean actor Peter Yu has 5 movies at the Singapore International Film Festival this yearThe 34th edition of the Singapore International Film Festival kicks off on Nov 30 and ends on Dec 10. Read more ⮕

The Singapore Dream no longer just the '5Cs' but leading purposeful lives, says DPM WongSINGAPORE — The "Singapore Dream" is no longer solely about material success — it now encompasses fulfilment, meaning and purpose in people’s lives, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Oct 27). Read more ⮕

Public hospitals in Singapore see rise in patient visits for high-risk pregnancyDoctors say the incidence of high-risk pregnancy goes up as average maternal age rises and obesity becomes more prevalent. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

As Singapore commemorates LKY100, remember what his generation of leaders stood for: PM LeePM Lee was speaking at the LKY100 The Greening of Singapore commemoration ceremony, which commemorated the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew's vision of a green and clean Singapore. Read more ⮕