27yo becomes 1st SG female to complete SAF commando course

SINGAPORE: In a groundbreaking achievement, Captain Yap Hui Jun has shattered barriers and made history by becoming the first woman to complete the gruelling Singapore Armed Forces’ Ranger course. The 27-year-old accomplished this remarkable feat last week, following a 65-day journey that tested her physical and mental limits.

The Ranger course is renowned as one of the toughest military training programmes in the Singapore Armed Forces, designed to hone the operational leadership qualities of a small unit and develop the physical and mental attributes of soldiers capable of leading detachments in combat. Captain Yap’s triumph in this course has demonstrated her exceptional dedication and opened doors for women in the Singaporean military.

Captain Yap’s journey into the military began at 19, driven by her passion for training and desire to lead a life dedicated to service. She told the press, “My wish has always been to wear a green uniform and contribute to society.” headtopics.com

This was not Captain Yap’s first attempt at the Ranger course. She revealed that she had undertaken the challenge last year but could not complete it. Undeterred, she decided to give it another try this year, armed with an optimistic attitude from her previous experience.‘Loud sounds’ heard across Singapore possibly caused by SAF’s planned detonation activities, says police

The Ranger course, established at the Pasir Ris Military Camp in 1978, is typically a compulsory programme for Singapore commandos, although regular troops from other forces are permitted to participate, albeit with limited seats. Before entering the course, candidates must undergo a rigorous three-week preparatory fitness conditioning programme to meet stringent physical fitness requirements. headtopics.com

The course is conducted in three stages: technical training, sea and air combat skills, and other physical requirements, all aimed at pushing the trainees to maximize their physical fitness and leadership skills. Notably, failure at any stage doesn’t mark the end of one’s journey; soldiers can make another attempt, provided they complete a gruelling 20-kilometre combat march within four hours.

Read more:

IndependentSG »

First Singaporean woman Ranger overcomes family’s worries she couldn’t tough it outAt first, Captain Yap Hui Jun’s family and friends were not entirely on board with her decision to take on the Singapore Armed Force (SAF) Ranger course, one of the toughest small unit leadership courses in the SAF. But their eventual... Read more ⮕

The first woman to pass the Singapore Armed Forces' tough Ranger courseCaptain Yap Hui Jun is the first woman to pass the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) Ranger course - one of its toughest small-unit leadership courses. She tells us what drove her to attempt it and what the hardest part was. Read more ⮕

How Tuas Mega Port is charting a new course for SG's industrial property sectorpstrongAs of 2Q23, total industrial stock in the West Planning Region reached 261.3 million sq ft./strong/p pUpcoming demand for Singapore's logistics and warehouse space is likely to gravitate toward Tuas and its surrounding areas, thanks to the Tuas Mega Port. Read more ⮕

First Singaporean woman Ranger overcomes family’s worries she couldn’t tough it outAt first, Captain Yap Hui Jun’s family and friends were not entirely on board with her decision to take on the Singapore Armed Force (SAF) Ranger course, one of the toughest small unit leadership courses in the SAF. But their eventual... Read more ⮕

SkillsFuture top-up for mature mid-career Singaporeans, more support for ITE grads: Forward SG reportThe Forward SG exercise found better respect and remuneration were needed for "hands" and "heart" jobs, as well as more recognition of varied education paths to help students fulfil their potential. Read more ⮕