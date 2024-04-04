24-year-old woman prepares carepacks for families with special needs children

For Hari Raya Puasa, which falls on April 10, the 24-year-old prepared carepacks that she paid for with her own savings. Stomper Audrey, who is Miss Yap's mother, said the beneficiaries were families with special needs children from Minds Lee Kong Chian Gardens School in Queenstown. While delivering the carepacks on March 31, Miss Yap also shared with the recipients tips on sustainability and how to use the $300 Climate Vouchers from the Government.

From April 15, all HDB households will receive the vouchers as part of the enhanced Climate Friendly Households Programme, which can be used to purchase 10 types of energy- and water-efficient household products. By switching to more efficient appliances and fittings, households can reduce their energy and water consumption, lower their utility bills, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and play their part in slowing down climate change

