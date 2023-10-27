2 women hanging lights on roof ledge of house in Seletar spark concern: 'Looks pretty dangerous'

A photo of two women standing on a second-floor ledge of a multi-storey property to fasten decorations has alarmed netizens and sparked safety concerns.on Tuesday (Oct 24), the women are seen standing on the roof of a house, with one of them holding up a string of lights.According to the post, the ledge had no railings and the women, referred to as domestic helpers in the post, were not wearing harnesses.

Netizens expressed their alarm, and urged the Redditor to report the incident to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). "That is definitely in breach of some Workplace Safety and Health act. Working at height requires the worker to wear a harness that's secured to a point at the very least," read one comment.

that employers found guilty of asking domestic workers to perform tasks that pose a risk to their safety may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.They can also call the 24-hour helplines operated by CDE on 1800-2255-233 and the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training on 1800-339-4357. headtopics.com

