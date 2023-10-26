2 wishes fulfilled in 3 years: Richard Low hires 52 dancers for $4,000 to express gratitude at Bangkok's Erawan Shrine

Richard Low (centre) travelled to Bangkok with his wife and his younger brother to give thanks at Bangkok's Erawan shrine.Richard Low has much to be grateful for.

Richard invited 52 Thai dancers to perform at the ceremony, with the cost of hiring each dancer amounting to 2,000 baht. He added that it was his first time holding a ceremony on such a grand scale. "When my first wish came true, I thought of getting 26 dancers for the ceremony, but then another wish was fulfilled and I decided to have another 26 more," said Richard with a laugh. The number '52' also happens to be his birth year.

Richard shared that his career path became smoother and his financial situation improved drastically. He felt immense gratitude for the change."I'm already over 70, to have stability in my twilight years is every senior's dream," Richard told Shin Min.However, his desire to give thanks for the wishes granted had to be put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. headtopics.com

With photos showing the family dressed in white, Richard told Shin Min that he knelt throughout the 45-minute ceremony.According to the Chinese daily, Richard has had a particularly fruitful year.

Read more:

asiaonecom »