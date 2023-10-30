2 Singaporean men arrested after man is stabbed outside JB KTV club: Victim 'never stayed out late'

At the man’s wake, the father told Sin Chew Daily he did not recognise the two Singaporean suspects who were arrested in connection with his son’s death. He also did not know whether his son had been in a relationship.

He said he had seen surveillance footage of his son, which showed him sitting on a chair along a walkway after the incident.Xie’s father said he believed that his son was probably unable to contact him and his wife, having been weakened by his multiple injuries. Xie was found with stab wounds to his chest, stomach, ribcage, shoulder and back, said Malaysian police.

He was allegedly stabbed outside a KTV nightclub in Taman Sentosa in JB. Three suspects – two Singaporean men and a Malaysian woman – were later arrested following a car chase. Xie’s father said his son did not tell him and his wife where he was headed when he left home on the night of the incident. headtopics.com

The parents said they remember Xie, their eldest child, as a thoughtful boy who would always arrange their birthday celebrations. Xie arranged a gathering to celebrate his father’s birthday last week, and even sent a heartwarming voice message to wish him a happy birthday.

The mother added that Xie, who worked as an electrician at a university in Skudai, Johor, was a responsible worker who would typically head home after his shift ended. He was also well liked by his boss.At the funeral, several wreaths were from Xie’s boss. There were also about 50 large LED wreaths from friends and family.Man, 18, allegedly stabbed colleague in the neck with scissors on SIM campus headtopics.com

Two Singaporean men among three arrested for murder in Johor BahruStab marks were found on the victim’s chest, stomach, ribcage, shoulder and back. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singaporean actor Peter Yu has 5 movies at the Singapore International Film Festival this yearThe 34th edition of the Singapore International Film Festival kicks off on Nov 30 and ends on Dec 10. Read more ⮕

Two Singaporean men among three arrested for murder in Johor BahruJOHOR BAHRU – The police have apprehended three individuals believed to be involved in the murder of a 25-year-old Malaysian man. Johor Bahru South Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said that the suspects, who are in their 20s, were arrested at about 5.30am on... Read more ⮕

54-year-old man arrested in connection with multiple employment fraud casesThe victim reported that the accused had assured him of securing a job for his relative in Singapore. However, after the victim transferred $4,100 to the man, the promise was abruptly broken, leaving the victim in a state of financial distress. Read more ⮕

IRAS warns public of scammers sending fake tax noticesTo safeguard taxpayers from falling victim to such scams, IRAS has stressed that it only issues secure tax-related notices through the official platform, myTax Portal. Read more ⮕

'Shoot me, shoot me!' 2 Singaporeans in their 20s nabbed following murder of 25-year-old man in JB; asks media to take more photosTwo Singaporean men in their 20s have been arrested by Malaysian police in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old Malaysian man in Johor Bahru. According to The Star, a third suspect — a Malaysian woman — was also arrested. The incident happened on Friday (Oct 27) at 3.41am, said Johor Bahru South Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat. Read more ⮕